European exoplanet hunter blasts off from Earth

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A European space telescope charged with exploring planets outside our Solar System launched from French Guiana on Wednesday, according to live images transmitted by launch firm Arianespace.

The Soyuz rocket took off at 05:54 am (0854 GMT) from the Guiana Space Centre, one day later than scheduled because of a technical glitch.