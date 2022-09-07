UrduPoint.com

European Expert Says Concerned About Militarization Of Arctic As Nordic States Join NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 11:20 AM

European Expert Says Concerned About Militarization of Arctic as Nordic States Join NATO

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) OSTOK, Russia, September 7 (Sputnik), Kirill Krasilnikov - Militarization of the Arctic region is becoming a major issue in the wake of Sweden and Finland joining NATO and the alliance taking a more hostile stance against Russia, Glenn Diesen, a professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Through the Cold War Scandinavia was an area of peace but this was because Sweden and Finland remained outside of NATO and also, as I mentioned before, Norway was more like 'NATO Lite' because we didn't host foreign troops on our soil, we didn't have too much military activity in the north where we would threaten Russia's northern fleet or provoke Russia along the common border we have.

But now we see all of this being reversed," Diesen said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

He noted that Finland used to be the greatest success story when it came to neutrality, but is now on its way to becoming the longest frontline between the alliance and Russia. At the same time, Norway is beginning to host US military bases.

"So, it doesn't look good. Obviously, Russia also has (been) building much more military bases but NATO (is) taking more and more confrontational stance," the expert added.

Related Topics

Pakistan NATO Russia Norway Vladivostok Same Alliance Sweden Finland September Border All

Recent Stories

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

11 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

11 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.