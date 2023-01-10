European External Action Service Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Execution of 2 Rioters

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The European External Action Service (EEAS) summoned Iranian Ambassador to the European Union Hossein DehghaniIran on Monday in connection with the execution of two men accused of killing a security officer during recent protests in Iran.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that two men had been hanged for killing an officer of the elite branch of the country's military, Basij, during riots in northern Iran. The foreign ministries of some European countries have summoned Iranian ambassadors over the executions.

"Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino summoned today, on behalf of the High Representative, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the European Union Hossein Dehghani to reiterate the European Union's strong appalment over the execution on 7 January of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini arrested and sentenced to death in connection with the ongoing protests in Iran," the EEAS said in a statement.

Sannino also reiterated the EU's call for Iranian authorities to immediately stop the "strongly condemnable practice" of imposing and executing death sentences against protesters and to abolish without delay death sentences already pronounced in the context of ongoing unrest, the statement read.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces have been attacked and some have been killed in clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.