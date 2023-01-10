UrduPoint.com

European External Action Service Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Execution Of 2 Rioters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 12:20 AM

European External Action Service Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Execution of 2 Rioters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The European External Action Service (EEAS) summoned Iranian Ambassador to the European Union Hossein DehghaniIran on Monday in connection with the execution of two men accused of killing a security officer during recent protests in Iran.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that two men had been hanged for killing an officer of the elite branch of the country's military, Basij, during riots in northern Iran. The foreign ministries of some European countries have summoned Iranian ambassadors over the executions.

"Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino summoned today, on behalf of the High Representative, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the European Union Hossein Dehghani to reiterate the European Union's strong appalment over the execution on 7 January of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini arrested and sentenced to death in connection with the ongoing protests in Iran," the EEAS said in a statement.

Sannino also reiterated the EU's call for Iranian authorities to immediately stop the "strongly condemnable practice" of imposing and executing death sentences against protesters and to abolish without delay death sentences already pronounced in the context of ongoing unrest, the statement read.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces have been attacked and some have been killed in clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.

Related Topics

Riots Police Iran European Union Tehran January Media From

Recent Stories

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

29 minutes ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

28 minutes ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

29 minutes ago
 Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia

36 minutes ago
 Sweden, US Start Negotiations on Defense Cooperati ..

Sweden, US Start Negotiations on Defense Cooperation Agreement - Authorities

36 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reiterates c ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.