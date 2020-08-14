European Federation of Journalists Says Detentions of Media Workers in Belarus Must End

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) urged the Belarusian authorities to stop attacking and detaining media workers amid the political turmoil, and asked European institutions to mull over sanctions.

On Thursday, the Belarusian Journalistic Association reported that 68 reporters had been detained in the country since August 9. Most of them have been released. The Interior Ministry has pledged that not a single case of detention will be left without scrutiny.

"We call on Belarusian authorities to stop attacking, detaining and demonising journalists and media workers and work towards meaningful protections for media freedom," the EFJ said.

The association stressed that "every act of violence and unlawful detention" should be thoroughly investigated to build public trust and support the rule of law.

The EFJ also appealed to "European institutions and the European community" to use all diplomatic tools to protect people of Belarus, including media workers.

"This should include the reintroduction of commensurate sanctions related to allegations of electoral fraud, as well as all violations of media freedom," it added.

Mass protests broke out in Belarus in the late hours of Sunday, when the first election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko win his sixth term by a landslide. Scores of national and foreign media outlets, including RIA Novosti, Sputnik, RT, Russia's tv Rain, have since reported detentions of their employees who covered the unrest. Some others, such as the BBC, have reported that police used force against their workers.