European Health Chiefs Call For Co-Vaccination Against COVID-19, Flu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 08:14 PM

European Health Chiefs Call for Co-Vaccination Against COVID-19, Flu

European health officials recommended on Wednesday parallel vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 and flu to avoid a situation where both viruses run unchecked in the population during the cold season

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) European health officials recommended on Wednesday parallel vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 and flu to avoid a situation where both viruses run unchecked in the population during the cold season.

European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control head Andrea Ammon, as well as World Health Organization regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said a new COVID-19 wave was already in progress, and the seasonal resurgence of flu was only a matter of time.

"There is no time to lose. We encourage everyone eligible, especially the most vulnerable, to come forward as soon as possible for both COVID-19 and influenza vaccination," the joint statement read.

The Southern Hemisphere, where winter recently ended, saw an early and highly active flu season, the health chiefs said. This scenario could repeat itself in the Northern Hemisphere during this fall and leading into winter.

Vaccination against both respiratory diseases will reduce the risk of severe illness and death, particularly for the vulnerable. Priority should be given to healthcare workers, people over 60, pregnant women and those with underlying conditions, the statement read.

