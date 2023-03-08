European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton announced on Wednesday his intention to visit all defense production enterprises in the EU member states to discuss the issue of boosting the bloc's military manufacturing, including of ammunition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton announced on Wednesday his intention to visit all defense production enterprises in the EU member states to discuss the issue of boosting the bloc's military manufacturing, including of ammunition.

"We are at a decisive moment now for our support to Ukraine. It is absolutely mandatory that we move towards a sort of war economy mode in terms of supply and defense industry. We need to do whatever it takes to supply Ukraine especially with ammunitions ... I will myself come and visit all the defense industry in Europe," Breton said ahead of the informal meeting of the EU defense ministers in Stockholm.

The commissioner added that the steps are part of a new three-pillar plan announced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the meeting.

Borrell's proposal provides for the supply of weapons from the bloc's stockpiles to Ukraine, an increase in the EU's defense production, and the allocation of funds from the bloc's budget to speed up defense manufacturing, Breton explained.

He went on to say that it was important that the EU's financial sector and the European Investment Bank support the European defense industry, adding that European military production could provide Ukraine with the necessary arms deliveries.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.