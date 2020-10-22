UrduPoint.com
European Law Enforcement Agencies Dismantle 2 Clandestine Doping Labs In France - Europol

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:50 PM

European Law Enforcement Agencies Dismantle 2 Clandestine Doping Labs in France - Europol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol), in conjunction with French and Greek law enforcement officers, has busted two underground steroid manufacturing labs in France involved in the illegal production and trafficking of counterfeit medicines, the agency said on Thursday.

"French law enforcement officers dismantled two clandestine steroid manufacturing labs and arrested 24 suspects. During raids in several cities across France, the officers made large seizures including ��26 400 ($31,227) in cash, two vehicles, production materials, machinery and labels from the dismantled labs, 1 125 full vials and 4 615 tablets," Europol said in a statement.

It added that the confiscated raw material could make up to 3,000 flasks of doping substance worth $177,377.

According to Europol, the criminal network was also mired in importing, producing and distributing steroids, anabolic substances and growth hormones, which pose a serious threat to the health and safety of potential buyers.

This is the second coordinated action after a similar operation against a criminal network in Greece that took place in December 2019.

