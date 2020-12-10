European Law Enforcement Agencies Seize $88.5Mln Worth of Counterfeit Drugs - Europol

The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol), in conjunction with French, Greek, Italian and Finnish law enforcement officers, has busted 25 criminal groups involved in the illegal production and trafficking of counterfeit medicines, arrested 667 suspects and seized substances worth 73 million euros ($88.5 million), the agency said on Thursday

"During the operation, law enforcement officers dismantled 25 criminal groups, arrested nearly 700 suspects and seized large amounts of anti-cancer drugs, erectile dysfunction medicines, pseudoephedrine, various doping substances (hormone and metabolic regulators), drugs, painkillers, antioestrogens, antivirals, hypnotics, antihistamines and anxiolytics," Europol said in a press release.

The agency added that the coordinated operation dubbed "Shield," which also involved law enforcement authorities from 19 EU member states and eight third-party countries, took place between March and September of this year.

Europol also seized the coronavirus-related counterfeits, such as medical devices, masks and testing kits, as well as eight tonnes of chemicals and 70,000 liters of sanitizers.

"We have seen with the current COVID-19 crisis that criminals have no problems in abusing people's fears. ... Counterfeit and misused medicines are a growing threat not only because it generates large illegal profits, but because it also represents a serious risk to public health," Catherine De Bolle, the EU agency's executive director, said.

Europol added that operation Shield was launched as a follow up to last year's operations Mismed and Viribus to prevent the trafficking of counterfeit medicines and doping substances.