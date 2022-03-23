European Lawmaker Says France Should Not Seize Russian Assets, Moscow Could Retaliate

France and Europe should refrain from following the US lead by trying to seize Russian assets abroad, as this would elicit a response from Moscow, Jerome Riviere, vice chairman of Eric Zemmour's Reconquete party and European lawmaker, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) France and Europe should refrain from following the US lead by trying to seize Russian assets abroad, as this would elicit a response from Moscow, Jerome Riviere, vice chairman of Eric Zemmour's Reconquete party and European lawmaker, told Sputnik.

Last week, a bipartisan group of US senators unveiled legislation that would allow the US Federal Government to seize and sell assets of sanctioned Russian businessmen to raise funds for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

"Europe should not do the same and certainly not France. I firstly think of the French interest... If the French government confiscated assets and accounts from their legal Russian owners, one can expect Russia to retaliate and do the same," Riviere said, adding that Europe should not weaponize economy.

The lawmaker further noted that the proposal by French senator Nathalie Goulet to establish a solidarity fund for Ukraine leaves unanswered multiple questions about ownership and compensation.

"The real owner must be found and that takes time. After such an operation, I also wonder what the reaction will be of investors from anywhere, when they will consider Europe.

Trust will disappear. Such situations cannot be managed by hysterical decisions," Riviere said.

France needs to promote a diplomatic solution, which involves a ceasefire and all parties at the negotiating table, according to the politician.

"France has missed an important opportunity to get back on the world scene. (Former French President Nicolas) Sarkozy was totally wrong to get France into the military command of NATO. If we had remained in NATO, but out of the core group of military deciders, we could be perceived in Russia as honest mediators, but it is not the case," Riviere concluded.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.