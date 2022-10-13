UrduPoint.com

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries Of Cuban Doctors In Italy - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 12:33 AM

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Reports

Health workers from Cuba who are expected to arrive in the southern Italian region of Calabria will receive only a quarter of their wages, Italian media reported on Wednesday, adding that a group of members of the European Parliament (EP) sent a complaint to the region's authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Health workers from Cuba who are expected to arrive in the southern Italian region of Calabria will receive only a quarter of their wages, Italian media reported on Wednesday, adding that a group of members of the European Parliament (EP) sent a complaint to the region's authorities.

In August, media reported that almost 500 medical workers from Cuba would arrive in Calabria to temporarily fill a shortage of local doctors. It is planned that the first Cuban specialists will begin to work in the region at the end of October.

According to the newspaper Corriere della Sera, the head of the region, Roberto Occhiuto, concluded an agreement with the Cuban state agency under which doctors will receive only 1,200 Euros ($1162) per month from the 4,700 allocated by the region. The rest of the funds will be transferred to the Cuban treasury.

Italian member of the EP Laura Ferrara, together with other lawmakers from the Spanish Citizens party and the European People's Party called these conditions akin to slavery and addressed the leadership of Calabria in a letter condemning this agreement, the newspaper reported.

The lawmakers said that the conditions imposed by Cuba on citizens working abroad violated the dignity of the individual and people's fundamental rights. In particular, the politicians noted that the Cuban government introduced an 8-year prison sentence for their citizens in cases of termination of a business trip and failure to return to their homeland.

In his response to Ferrara, Occhiuto accused her of using her membership of the European Parliament to achieve her political goals. He also recalled that Cuban doctors were already working in Italy in the spring of 2020 when they arrived to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Shortage Business Parliament Ferrara Italy Cuba August October 2020 Media From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

1 minute ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 minutes ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 minutes ago
 Saudi ambassador, Secretary General MWL call on Go ..

Saudi ambassador, Secretary General MWL call on Governor Punjab

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.