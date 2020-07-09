UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Lawmakers Say EU Needs To Play Stronger Role In Improving Public Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

European Lawmakers Say EU Needs to Play Stronger Role in Improving Public Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Members of the European Parliament during a plenary debate on Thursday noted the need for the European Union to play a stronger role in improving public health in member states, according to a press release.

"In the plenary debate with Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and the Council, preceding Friday's vote on a resolution on the EU's public health strategy post-COVID-19, MEPs highlighted the need to draw the right lessons from the COVID-19 crisis. Many argued for the need to give the EU a far stronger role in the area of health," the press release read.

According to the lawmakers, the coronavirus pandemic has shown that the bloc needs stronger tools to cope with health emergencies, and the EU needs to ensure that health care systems in member states are better equipped and coordinated to deal with such threats.

"Several MEPs mentioned that a stronger EU role in the area of public health must include measures to tackle shortages of affordable medicines and protective equipment as well as support to research.

Some MEPs requested that the European health agencies ECDC [the European Center for Disease Prevention] and EMA [the European Medicines Agency] be strengthened, while others argued for the need for a European Health Union with EU minimum standards," the press release added.

The European Parliament has long promoted the establishment of a coherent EU public health policy and, therefore, insisted on the creation of a separate European health program in a resolution on the post-2020 EU budget revision and economic recovery plan. Within the context, the European Commission in late May introduced the EU4Health program for the next seven years as part of a recovery mechanism to support the bloc in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Resolution Parliament Vote Budget European Union May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

8 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

12 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

21 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

38 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

40 minutes ago

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.