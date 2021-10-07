UrduPoint.com

European Lawmakers Suggest Creating Transatlantic Council For Better EU-US Cooperation

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The European Parliament proposed on Wednesday to establish a political council for better foreign policy cooperation with the United States.

"They (the lawmakers) call for coordination on this and on other foreign policy matters and suggest creating a Transatlantic Political Council (TPC) led by the EU High Representative and the US Secretary of State and supported by regular contact with political directors," the parliament said in a statement.

The parliament also recommended both sides look for avenues of further cooperation as well as better coordination on China so that there are no tensions between the partners across the Atlantic.

Last month, the US, Australia and the United Kingdom announced a new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership. The new defensive pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, causing no small degree of consternation in Paris.

