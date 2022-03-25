(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The EU leaders have approved the bloc's first common defense program, dubbed Strategic Compass, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

Earlier this week, EU foreign ministers agreed on the Strategic Compass, the new defense strategic that envisions establishing a rapid deployment capacity of up to 5,000 troops and conducting regular joint military drills.

"We endorsed the Strategic Compass which will be our guide for a stronger defence policy and bolster our European defence capabilities," Michel tweeted.