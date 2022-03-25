UrduPoint.com

European Leaders Endorse EU's First Defense Program Strategic Compass - EU Council Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 04:51 PM

European Leaders Endorse EU's First Defense Program Strategic Compass - EU Council head

The EU leaders have approved the bloc's first common defense program, dubbed Strategic Compass, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The EU leaders have approved the bloc's first common defense program, dubbed Strategic Compass, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

Earlier this week, EU foreign ministers agreed on the Strategic Compass, the new defense strategic that envisions establishing a rapid deployment capacity of up to 5,000 troops and conducting regular joint military drills.

"We endorsed the Strategic Compass which will be our guide for a stronger defence policy and bolster our European defence capabilities," Michel tweeted.

Related Topics

Guide

Recent Stories

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 earphones

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 earphones

30 minutes ago
 KPRA's registration week concluded

KPRA's registration week concluded

21 seconds ago
 Five held for gambling in sargodha

Five held for gambling in sargodha

22 seconds ago
 Allies turn off Russian energy, Ukraine fears 300 ..

Allies turn off Russian energy, Ukraine fears 300 dead in theatre

24 seconds ago
 Austria, Germany, Hungary Oppose Severing Trade Re ..

Austria, Germany, Hungary Oppose Severing Trade Relations With Russia - Polish L ..

25 seconds ago
 Brazil Opposes Expelling Russia From International ..

Brazil Opposes Expelling Russia From International Organizations - Foreign Minis ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>