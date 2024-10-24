European Leaders Meet To Re-energize Offshore Wind Power
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Odense, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The countries bordering the North Sea meet in Denmark on Thursday to seal commitments to boost offshore wind power.
At the gathering, eight countries -- Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway and Ireland -- and the European Commission are expected to reach an agreement on the installation of some 20,000 wind turbines in the North Sea by 2050.
China currently accounts for 82 percent of orders for new wind power, according to analyst firm Wood Mackenzie.
"The EU cannot lose momentum, we need to ensure that we choose the right path," Danish energy minister Lars Aagaard told AFP.
In Denmark, which inaugurated its first wind power farm in 1991, more than 40 percent of electricity originates from wind power.
In the port of Odense, where the discussions are being held, port director Carsten Aa told AFP turbines are produced for farms all over Europe, the US market and the Philippines.
