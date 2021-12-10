European Leaders to Discuss Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Next Week - EC President

UrduPoint.com

Leaders of EU countries at a Council of Europe meeting next week will discuss compulsory vaccination against COVID-19, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said on Friday

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc needed to consider mandatory vaccination as a possible response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

"During the council meeting next week, leaders will exchange views but also experiences with regards to the vaccination and we understand that in some members states, there are debates on possible principles of mandatory vaccination, not in all member states, but in any case it will be national decisions," Michel said during his press point remarks after meeting with the Swedish prime minster, Magdalena Andersson, in Brussels.

Austria and Greece have already made vaccination compulsory, and some other EU nations, including Germany and Poland, are considering following their lead against the backdrop of a possible fifth wave of COVID-19 in Europe exacerbated by the Omicron strain.

