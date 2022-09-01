UrduPoint.com

European Leaders Tried To Persuade Zelenskyy To Hold Talks With Russia - Yushchenko

Published September 01, 2022

European Leaders Tried to Persuade Zelenskyy to Hold Talks With Russia - Yushchenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko said on Thursday that the European leaders and senior officials tried to convince Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the need to sit at the negotiating table with Russia.

"I will not reveal the Names but crowds of the European leaders and prime ministers came to Ukraine with the same message for President Zelenskyy, calling on him to sit down at the negotiating table (with Moscow), and said that other issues would be settled later," Yushchenko said as quoted by the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper.

In July, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder advocated for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine and did not rule out the possibility of talks between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Permanent Representative in the UN Office in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said that there had been no practical platform to hold a direct meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian top officials yet.

