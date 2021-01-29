UrduPoint.com
European Medicines Agency Approves Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended on Friday to authorize the coronavirus vaccine of UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca for use in the European Union

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended on Friday to authorize the coronavirus vaccine of UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca for use in the European Union.

"EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in people from 18 years of age. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine that EMA has recommended for authorisation," the EMA said.

The EU plans to purchase in up to 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Previously approved vaccines are from Pfizer/BioNTech (with plans to purchase up to 600 million doses) and Moderna (160 million doses).

In addition, the European Commission has concluded contracts for the supply of vaccines to the EU with Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-GSK and CureVac. Until now, these developers have not yet submitted applications to authorize their products on the EU market.

In total, the EU countries will have access to more than 2.3 billion doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines. The EU expects that by June-August about 70 percent of the population will already be vaccinated.

