UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Medicines Agency Confirms Contacts With Developer Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:18 PM

European Medicines Agency Confirms Contacts With Developer of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that it is in contact with the developer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, noting that it is difficult the predict the timeline for vaccine authorization

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that it is in contact with the developer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, noting that it is difficult the predict the timeline for vaccine authorization.

A representative of the European Commission told Sputnik on Wednesday that the EMA is in talks with the developer of the vaccine.

"We have indeed been contacted by the developer and are discussing with them further engagement with the Agency. If and when EMA provides guidance to the developer, we will update the list on our website. Timelines for the authorisation of vaccines are difficult to predict," a EMA spokesperson said.

In view of the pandemic, EMA and other regulatory agencies in Europe are diverting resources to reduce timelines for the evaluation and authorization of COVID-19 vaccines, the EMA representative added.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ceremony held at Shamkot toll plaza on NH&MP raisi ..

39 seconds ago

1,305,398 acres land brought under wheat crop cult ..

40 seconds ago

WPC commits to work for women rights

42 seconds ago

Sikh yatrees to arrive Pakistan on Friday

3 minutes ago

Clashes Reported in Buenos Aires Between Police, F ..

3 minutes ago

Govt devises elaborate power sector reforms' progr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.