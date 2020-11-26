(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that it is in contact with the developer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, noting that it is difficult the predict the timeline for vaccine authorization.

A representative of the European Commission told Sputnik on Wednesday that the EMA is in talks with the developer of the vaccine.

"We have indeed been contacted by the developer and are discussing with them further engagement with the Agency. If and when EMA provides guidance to the developer, we will update the list on our website. Timelines for the authorisation of vaccines are difficult to predict," a EMA spokesperson said.

In view of the pandemic, EMA and other regulatory agencies in Europe are diverting resources to reduce timelines for the evaluation and authorization of COVID-19 vaccines, the EMA representative added.