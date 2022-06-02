European Medicines Agency Deems 'Massive Surge' in Monkeypox Cases Unlikely

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not expect a mass outbreak of monkeypox in the European Union, Marco Cavaleri, the head of the Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy of the EMA, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not expect a mass outbreak of monkeypox in the European Union, Marco Cavaleri, the head of the Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy of the EMA, said on Thursday.

"The outbreak has been caused by a monkeypox virus from the West Africa clade and the risk for the general population to contract this disease is low and no massive surge in cases is foreseen, even if an increase of cases will likely occur," Cavaleri said during a briefing.

He added that the EU has authorized the use of two vaccines against monkeypox so far.

"Two medicines with potential to be used against monkeypox are already authorized in the EU. The first one, Tecovirimat, is an antiviral authorized to treat smallpox, monkeypox and cowpox. This medicine interferes with the protein found on the surface of these viruses, preventing them from reproducing at a normal pace and thus slowing down the spread of the infection," Cavaleri added.

Hundreds of monkeypox cases have been registered in European countries, Australia, and the United States since early May. Medical officers are still unsure about the ways the infection has spread since monkeypox is endemic in African countries and the majority of those infected neither had any contact with African people nor traveled there. According to the WHO, the majority of cases have spread among gay and bisexual men through mass events.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.