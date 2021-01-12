European Medicines Agency Got Application to Authorize AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it received an application for conditional marketing authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the Oxford University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it received an application for conditional marketing authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the Oxford University.

It could become the third COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the European Union, after vaccines by Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer were approved earlier this winter.

"EMA has received an application for conditional marketing authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The assessment of the vaccine, known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, will proceed under an accelerated timeline," the EMA said in a statement.

An opinion on the marketing authorization is expected by January 29, the regulator added.

"Such a short timeframe for evaluation is only possible because EMA has already reviewed some data on the vaccine during a rolling review," the regulator explained.