UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Medicines Agency Got Application To Authorize AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:19 PM

European Medicines Agency Got Application to Authorize AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it received an application for conditional marketing authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the Oxford University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it received an application for conditional marketing authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the Oxford University.

It could become the third COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the European Union, after vaccines by Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer were approved earlier this winter.

"EMA has received an application for conditional marketing authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The assessment of the vaccine, known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, will proceed under an accelerated timeline," the EMA said in a statement.

An opinion on the marketing authorization is expected by January 29, the regulator added.

"Such a short timeframe for evaluation is only possible because EMA has already reviewed some data on the vaccine during a rolling review," the regulator explained.

Related Topics

European Union Oxford January

Recent Stories

ICC Test Rankings: Babar Azam retains 5th position ..

11 seconds ago

Australia's Pucovski under injury cloud for fourth ..

31 seconds ago

ATC Abbottabad grants 4-day physical remand of MPA ..

33 seconds ago

TDAP organizes webinar on Jan 15

35 seconds ago

Lady health worker succumbs to coronavirus

39 seconds ago

Russia to Keep Delivering Sputnik V Vaccine to Arg ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.