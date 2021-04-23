European Medicines Agency Recommends Increased Production of Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines

Manufacturing plants responsible for the production of the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union have had their applications to increase batch sizes recommended for approval, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Manufacturing plants responsible for the production of the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union have had their applications to increase batch sizes recommended for approval, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Friday.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has adopted two important recommendations that will increase manufacturing capacity and supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the EU," the agency stated.

The factories in Belgium's Puurs and a manufacturing site of Spain's pharma firm Rovi have both received recommendations for approval in regards to their applications to increase the batch size of the vaccines being produced.

EMA is in charge of determining whether they are able to consistently produce high-quality vaccines at an increased scale.

The recommendations come amid a temporary suspension on shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the continent after reports of a rare blood clotting disorder developing in several US women following administration of the vaccine.