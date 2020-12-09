UrduPoint.com
European Medicines Agency Says Suffered Cyberattack, Probe Ongoing

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Wednesday it had been subject to a cyberattack, adding that the incident is being investigated

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Wednesday it had been subject to a cyberattack, adding that the incident is being investigated.

"EMA has been the subject of a cyberattack. The Agency has swiftly launched a full investigation, in close cooperation with law enforcement and other relevant entities. EMA cannot provide additional details whilst the investigation is ongoing. Further information will be made available in due course," the statement says.

In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, the EMA is responsible, inter alia, for studying data on trials of emerging coronavirus vaccines in the EU, it also provides its opinions on the drugs under study and recommends them for use in the EU internal market.

Earlier, EMA confirmed to Sputnik its contacts with the developer of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V, noting that the timing of approval of such drugs is difficult to predict. At the same time, EMA emphasized that the EU is concentrating resources to accelerate these processes and shorten the time it takes to study and authorize vaccines against COVID-19.

