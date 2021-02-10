European Medicines Agency Says Yet To Receive Authorization Application For Sputnik V
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Wednesday that it has not received an application from the developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for market authorization in the European Union
"The European Medicines Agency has to date not received an application for a rolling review or a marketing authorisation for the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia, the Sputnik V vaccine (Gam-COVID-Vac), despite reports stating the opposite," a press release read.
The EMA said that the Gamaleya center had received scientific advice from the agency and added that discussions were ongoing.