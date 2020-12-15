European Medicines Agency to Review Pfizer Covid Vaccine Authorization Request Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Tuesday it would convene a meeting of its human medicines committee (CHMP) on December 21 to review the data on Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus and hoped to have the evaluation ready as soon as possible.

"Following receipt yesterday evening of additional data requested by the CHMP from the company and pending the outcome of its evaluation, an exceptional meeting of the CHMP has now been scheduled for 21 December to conclude if possible. The meeting planned for 29 December will be maintained if needed," the EMA said in a press release.

The watchdog said it wanted to "conclude its assessment at the earliest possible timepoint" but only when it could ascertain that the vaccine was sufficiently safe and effective.