UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Medicines Agency To Review Pfizer Covid Vaccine Authorization Request Monday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

European Medicines Agency to Review Pfizer Covid Vaccine Authorization Request Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Tuesday it would convene a meeting of its human medicines committee (CHMP) on December 21 to review the data on Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus and hoped to have the evaluation ready as soon as possible.

"Following receipt yesterday evening of additional data requested by the CHMP from the company and pending the outcome of its evaluation, an exceptional meeting of the CHMP has now been scheduled for 21 December to conclude if possible. The meeting planned for 29 December will be maintained if needed," the EMA said in a press release.

The watchdog said it wanted to "conclude its assessment at the earliest possible timepoint" but only when it could ascertain that the vaccine was sufficiently safe and effective.

Related Topics

Company December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

11 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

26 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

40 minutes ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

55 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to come to parliame ..

1 hour ago

Technology Innovation Institute, Virgin Hyperloop ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.