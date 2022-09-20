UrduPoint.com

European Medicines Agency Warns Of Possible New Wave Of New COVID-19 Variants

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Europe may face another wave of COVID-19 infections caused by new virus variants as fall approaches, Head of Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the European Medicines Agency Marco Cavaleri said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Europe may face another wave of COVID-19 infections caused by new virus variants as fall approaches, Head of Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the European Medicines Agency Marco Cavaleri said on Tuesday.

"As autumn approaches, we need to prepare for a new wave of infections in line with a trend shown by the virus in the past two years. Omicron BA.5 is still the dominant virus variant circulating in Europe, but we always have to be on the lookout for other variants," Cavaleri said during a briefing.

On August 31, World Health Organization's (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there was a risk of emergence of a new even more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 variant.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. As of September 19, more than 609 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 6.5 million deaths, according to the WHO.

In a weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19 on September 14, the WHO said that the number of new cases decreased by 28% in a week. and the number of deaths was down by 22%.

