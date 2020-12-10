The recent cyberattack on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not affect the work and the schedule of the regulator, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The recent cyberattack on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not affect the work and the schedule of the regulator, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Thursday.

Over the past two weeks, there were several cyberattacks against the agency, Cooke told the relevant committee of the European Parliament.

EMA head stressed that European and Dutch cybersecurity experts were involved in the investigation of incidents.

On Wednesday, EMA said that it had been subjected to a cyberattack. The regulator stressed that while the investigation into the incident continued, it could not provide further information.