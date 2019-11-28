European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independently Review New Boeing Aircraft - Reports

European and Middle Eastern countries will carry out independent certification reviews of the Boeing aerospace giant's next new aircraft, US media reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) European and Middle Eastern countries will carry out independent certification reviews of the Boeing aerospace giant's next new aircraft, US media reported on Wednesday.

The unusual move underscores the erosion of international confidence in Boeing and US federal regulators in the wake of the 737 MAX crisis, the Wall Street Journal said citing people familiar with the matter.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is performing a "concurrent validation" of the US Federal Aviation Agency's certification of Boeing's new 777X model, the report added.

Meanwhile, the report added, national regulators in the United Arab Emirates also intend to independently scrutinize the certification process of the 777X. The UAE's state-owned carrier, Emirates Airline, is one of the biggest customers for the new Boeing jet, the report added.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX plane crashed in the sea off the coast of Indonesia, and half a year later, another aircraft of the same model crashed in Ethiopia. The two tragedies killed a total of 346 people. The investigation revealed that errors in the functioning of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System were the likely cause of the crashes. In the wake of the two deadly accidents, aviation authorities and carriers around the world either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft, or closed their airspace to them, while the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) banned this model.

Boeing said on Monday it planned to resume deliveries of the 737 MAX passenger airliner models to customers in December this year after certification by the FAA.