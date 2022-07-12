European Ministers To Discuss 1 Billion Euro Assistance Package To Ukraine -Czech Minister
Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 11:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting on Tuesday will discuss new macro financial assistance to Ukraine worth 1 billion Euros, Czech Finance Minister Zbyner Stanjura said.
"Today we will discuss new macro financial assistance to Ukraine, 1 billion euro, and I'm sure, we will reach an agreement," Stanjura said prior to the meeting.