European Ministers to Discuss 1 Billion Euro Assistance Package to Ukraine -Czech Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting on Tuesday will discuss new macro financial assistance to Ukraine worth 1 billion Euros, Czech Finance Minister Zbyner Stanjura said.

"Today we will discuss new macro financial assistance to Ukraine, 1 billion euro, and I'm sure, we will reach an agreement," Stanjura said prior to the meeting.