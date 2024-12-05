Open Menu

European Mission To Imitate Solar Eclipse Launches From India

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

European mission to imitate solar eclipse launches from India

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A European mission launched from India on Thursday, aiming to catch a rare glimpse of the Sun's mysterious atmosphere by imitating a solar eclipse using two satellites flying with millimetre-level precision.

The European Space Agency's Proba-3 mission blasted off on an Indian rocket from a launchpad on the island of Sriharikota at around 4:04 pm (1034 GMT), an online broadcast showed.

Around 20 minutes later, the spacecraft separated from the rocket, which marked a successful launch and was met with applause by mission control in India, according to the ESA broadcast.

The mission aims to find out more about the Sun's corona, the outermost part of its atmosphere, which is not visible on Earth except during a total solar eclipse when the Moon blocks out the light.

The half-ton spacecraft, which has been deployed into Earth's orbit, holds two satellites that will separate from each other early next year.

They will then line up around 150 metres (500 feet) apart so that one casts its shadow on the other.

In tandem, and without guidance from the ground, the solar-powered satellites will embark on an extremely elliptical 19-hour orbit, swinging out towards the Sun around 60,000 kilometres (37,000 miles) from Earth.

Related Topics

India From Satellites

Recent Stories

ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recogn ..

ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

18 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

18 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

18 hours ago
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

18 hours ago
 Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

18 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

18 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

18 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

18 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

18 hours ago

More Stories From World