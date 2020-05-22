European nations 'regret' US pullout from Open Skies treaty: France

France, Germany and eight other European nations said Friday that they "regret" the decision by US President Donald Trump to exit the Open Skies mutual military surveillance treaty with Russia

"We regret the announcement by the United States of its plan to pull out of the Open Skies treaty, even though we share the concerns about how the accord is being carried out by the Russian Federation," the countries said in a joint statement issued by France's foreign ministry.