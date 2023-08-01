Open Menu

European Nations To Evacuate Citizens After Niger Coup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :France and Italy prepared on Tuesday to fly out their citizens and other Europeans from Niger, six days after a coup toppled one of the last pro-Western leaders in the Sahel and stoked anti-French demonstrations.

in the region's third military takeover in as many years, President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by his own guard, triggering alarm bells in France, Niger's former colonial power and traditional ally.

After hostile crowds gathered on Sunday outside the French embassy and Niger accused France of plotting to intervene militarily, Paris said Tuesday it would withdraw citizens and offered to evacuate other Europeans as well.

"In the face of a deteriorating security situation in Niamey and taking advantage of the relative calm in Niamey, an operation of evacuation by air is being prepared," the embassy told French citizens.

The evacuations "will take place very soon in a very limited span of time," it said.

The initiative marks the first time that France has staged a large-scale evacuation in its former colonies in the Sahel, where there have been coups in Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020.

