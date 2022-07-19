UrduPoint.com

European Official Spurned US Warnings Of Ukraine Conflict On Day Operation Began - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 02:30 AM

European Official Spurned US Warnings of Ukraine Conflict on Day Operation Began - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) A senior European official dismissed warnings from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of an impending Russian military operation in Ukraine on the same day that the operation began, Blinken said during remarks to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

"On the day that it (the special military operation in Ukraine) actually happened, I was on the phone that morning with a very senior European colleague who I will not identify, and I said to this colleague, 'It's going to happen the next 24 hours,' and the colleague replied, 'You're still saying that?' This person called me at about 1:30 in the morning saying, 'I guess you were right,'" Blinken said on Monday.

Blinken praised the efforts of US intelligence officials, like those at ODNI, for their work leading up to and during the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the synergy between the intelligence and diplomatic communities.

Blinken also thanked the ODNI employees for their work, adding that they do not receive appreciation often enough.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same From

Recent Stories

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

2 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

2 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

2 hours ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

2 hours ago
 US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Fo ..

US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Former Khashoggi Lawyer - State ..

2 hours ago
 Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over ..

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.