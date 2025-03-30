European Orbital Rocket Crashes After Launch
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The first orbital rocket launched from continental Europe crashed seconds after blast-off Sunday, in a closely watched test for the continent's bid to build a new space economy.
The Spectrum rocket, developed by German start-up Isar Aerospace, started smoking from its sides, then crashed back to Earth with a powerful explosion just after launching from Norway's Andoya Spaceport in the Arctic, in live video broadcast on YouTube.
Orbital rockets are designed to place loads such as satellites into or beyond Earth's orbit.
Spectrum's blast-off was the first of an orbital launch vehicle from the European continent, excluding Russia, and Europe's first financed almost exclusively by the private sector.
The launch had been repeatedly postponed due to weather conditions, and Isar Aerospace had downplayed expectations.
"Every second we fly is good, because we collect data and experience.
Thirty seconds would already be a great success," said Daniel Metzler, the company's co-founder and chief executive, ahead of the launch.
"We do not expect to reach orbit with this test. In fact, no company has yet managed to put its first orbital launch vehicle into orbit."
The 28-metre (92-foot), two-stage rocket was not carrying any load for the test flight.
A first European orbital launch attempt was made in 2023 by billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit.
It attempted to use a Boeing 747 to launch a rocket into orbit from southwest England, but failed, leading the company to fold.
phy/ef/jhb/giv
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS
Virgin Orbit
BOEING
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From World
-
European orbital rocket crashes after launch3 minutes ago
-
'Day of funerals,' Gazans mark grim Eid under Israeli strikes23 minutes ago
-
Aftershocks rattle Mandalay as rescuers search for survivors in Myanmar quake33 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table33 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results33 minutes ago
-
RB Leipzig fire coach Rose with top-four in doubt43 minutes ago
-
Prince Harry charity rift blows up as chair makes fresh allegations1 hour ago
-
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen1 hour ago
-
Turkey opposition presses protests as Swedish reporter jailed1 hour ago
-
Global aid effort begins for Myanmar quake relief1 hour ago
-
Rocket carrying European orbital vehicle crashes after launch1 hour ago
-
Motorcycling: Grand Prix of the Americas sprint result2 hours ago