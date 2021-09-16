UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Adopts Report Proposing Tougher Policy On Russia In 494-103 Vote

The European Parliament adopted on Thursday a report with recommendations for the bloc to toughen its policy on Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported

A total of 494 lawmakers voted for adopting the report, and 103 were against it, with 72 abstentions.

