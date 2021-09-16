European Parliament Adopts Report Proposing Tougher Policy on Russia in 494-103 Vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Parliament adopted on Thursday a report with recommendations for the bloc to toughen its policy on Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The European Parliament adopted on Thursday a report with recommendations for the bloc to toughen its policy on Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A total of 494 lawmakers voted for adopting the report, and 103 were against it, with 72 abstentions.