European Parliament Adopts Report Proposing Tougher Policy On Russia In 494-103 Vote
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:27 PM
STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The European Parliament adopted on Thursday a report with recommendations for the bloc to toughen its policy on Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
A total of 494 lawmakers voted for adopting the report, and 103 were against it, with 72 abstentions.