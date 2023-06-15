UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Adopts Resolution Calling For Reforms To Prevent Spyware Abuse

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 11:41 PM

European Parliament Adopts Resolution Calling for Reforms to Prevent Spyware Abuse

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for reforms to prevent the abuse of spyware and providing recommendations to member states such as Hungary, Poland, Greece, Cyprus and Spain to counter illegal deployment of spyware

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for reforms to prevent the abuse of spyware and providing recommendations to member states such as Hungary, Poland, Greece, Cyprus and Spain to counter illegal deployment of spyware.

As many as 411 lawmakers voted in favor of the resolution, 97 voted against and 37 more abstained.

"In a resolution adopted on Thursday, the European Parliament outlined the reforms necessary to curb spyware abuse. Based on a year-long investigation into the use of Pegasus and equivalent surveillance spyware, MEPs (members of the European Parliament) argue that the illicit use of spyware has put 'democracy itself at stake' and call for credible investigations, legislative changes and better enforcement of existing rules to tackle abuse," the parliament said in a statement.

Lawmakers urged Hungary and Poland to ensure "independent and specific" judicial authorization before using spyware technologies and thorough investigate cases of abuses, the statement read, also calling on Cyprus, Greece to repeal export licenses for spyware that are not in line with EU law.

The European Parliament also urged Spain to conduct "full, fair and effective" investigations into cases of illegal deployment of spyware where it is yet to be determined who was behind the authorization for its use.

Earlier in the year, a number of high-profile UN experts demanded that the Spanish government thoroughly investigate cases of alleged spying targeting Catalan public figures and activists after the independence bid in 2017 with the use of Pegasus spyware.

The international scandal over Pegasus spyware, used by the Israeli authorities to spy on terrorists, broke in July 2021 after a joint media investigation unveiled that the spyware had also been used to keep an eye on politicians, businessmen, activists, journalists, and opposition figures around the world.

Related Topics

Resolution World Scandal United Nations Parliament Democracy Independence Spain Poland Cyprus Hungary Greece July 2017 Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler inaugurates UAE pavilion at St. Petersbu ..

RAK Ruler inaugurates UAE pavilion at St. Petersburg International Economic Foru ..

16 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Hopes for Positive Outcome Between P ..

Guterres Says Hopes for Positive Outcome Between Putin, African Leaders on Grain ..

9 minutes ago
 Civil society paid tributes to the martyrs of Pak ..

Civil society paid tributes to the martyrs of Pak Armed Forces

12 minutes ago
 Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in ..

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in EU During Presidency - Prime M ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE determined to accelerate economic cooperation ..

UAE determined to accelerate economic cooperation with various world countries: ..

31 minutes ago
 UN Chief Encourages All Peace Efforts as African D ..

UN Chief Encourages All Peace Efforts as African Delegation Heads to Russia, Ukr ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.