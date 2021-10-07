UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Adopts Resolution Demanding New Sanctions Against Belarus

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:42 PM

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a new resolution that calls for imposing additional sanctions against Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a new resolution that calls for imposing additional sanctions against Belarus.

In total, 506 lawmakers supported the decision, 29 voted against and 139 abstained during the vote.

"In addition, the resolution regrets the fact that the imposed EU economic sanctions have only had a partial effect on the Lukashenka (Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko) regime. It therefore urges EU countries to further strengthen the targeted economic sanctions, focusing on key Belarusian sectors, and to push ahead urgently with a fifth package of sanctions against Belarusian individuals and entities involved in the endless crackdown," the European Parliament said.

The European Parliament called on the European Council to agree on its stance on sanctions against Minsk during the meeting on October 21-22. The lawmakers also called adopt the fifth package of sanctions as soon as possible.

