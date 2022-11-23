European Parliament Adopts Resolution Labelling Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The European Parliament adopted on Wednesday a non-binding resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Roberta Metsola, the parliament's head, said.

A total of 494 lawmakers voted in favor of the resolution, while 58 opposed it and 44 abstained from voting.

"The vote is closed and it (the resolution) is broadly adopted," Metsola said at a plenary session.