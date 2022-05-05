UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Deep Reform of EU - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The European Parliament adopted a resolution on Wednesday supporting a deep reform of the European Union, including through the changes to the founding documents.

The document was adopted following a year of public consultations with European citizens as part of the "Future of Europe" conference.

"Parliament acknowledges that the 'ambitious and constructive proposals' that came out of the Conference require Treaty changes, for example on a simpler, more transparent, more accountable, and more democratic EU," the parliament said in a statement.

The European Parliament will have to formulate concrete proposals and submit them to the Council of the European Union, which represents all EU countries. Changing the founding documents of the European Union may require national referendums in European countries.

The document proposes the abolition of the principle of unanimous adoption of the most important decisions because this often hinders the effective work of the EU and slows down the adoption of the most important decisions.

In addition, it suggests giving deputies of the European Parliament the legislative initiative. The proposals also entail giving the EU broader powers on health, energy, migration and defense issues, which are currently more under the control of national governments.

The conclusions of the "Future of Europe" conference are expected to be formally presented on May 9 to French President Emmanuel Macron, who presides over the Council, and to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

