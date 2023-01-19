UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Adopts Resolution On Need Of International Tribunal Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The European Parliament announced on Thursday that it adopted a resolution on the need of creating a special international tribunal against Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

"In a resolution adopted on Thursday, MEPs demand the Russian political and military leadership be held accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine... Parliament strongly believes that the establishment of a special tribunal would send a very clear signal to both Russian society and the international community that President Putin and the Russian leadership at large can be convicted for the crime of aggression in Ukraine," the European Parliament said in a press release.

EU officials believe that such a tribunal would fill the "vacuum in international criminal justice and complement the investigative efforts of the International Criminal Court."

The resolution was adopted by 472 votes in favor, 19 against and 33 abstentions. 

