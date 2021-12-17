UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 12:48 AM

European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine Calling for New Russia Sanctions

The European Parliament enacted a resolution at a plenary session on Thursday calling on the European Union to be ready to impose sanctions against Russia in the event of escalation at the Ukrainian border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The European Parliament enacted a resolution at a plenary session on Thursday calling on the European Union to be ready to impose sanctions against Russia in the event of escalation at the Ukrainian border.

The resolution was adopted in a 548-69 vote with 54 abstentions. Though not legally binding, Parliament resolutions have a certain political weight and influence on the policies of EU member states.

"The EU must be ready to send Russia a stark warning that military hostilities against Ukraine will not only be unacceptable, but would also come at a high economic and political price," the resolution read.

The EU was urged, in coordination with the United States and NATO, to address the perceived threat posed by Russia before "another invasion" occurs by remaining ready to "agree swiftly on severe economic and financial sanctions."

"Such sanctions include the freezing of financial and physical assets in the EU, travel bans and Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT payment system, thereby excluding Russian companies from the international financial market," the resolution specified.

Additionally, the resolution urged the EU to "take credible steps" toward reducing its reliance on Russian energy supplies, including by interlinking its energy infrastructure with that of Ukraine and preventing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from becoming operational.

Member states were further advised to prevent Russian wealth and investments flows of "unclear origin" from entering the EU, by means of the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Mechanism and implementation of existing anti-money-laundering regulations.

The Parliament endorsed the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' calls on Russia to de-escalate the situation, "pursue diplomatic channels" and maintain transparency in its military activities.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past few weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, arguing that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its own security.

