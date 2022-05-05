European Parliament Advises Extending Digital COVID-19 Certificates for Another Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The European Parliament plenary supported on Thursday the Civil Liberties Committee's decision to extend the digital coronavirus certificate for one more year.

"The European Parliament agrees to keep the EU Digital COVID Certificate framework in place for another year, until June 2023," the statement said.

The parliament wants the European Commission to evaluate the necessity and proportionality of the system six months after the extension, the statement noted, adding that certificates should be canceled as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.

"Negotiations with the Council to agree on the extension can begin immediately, so that the rules are in place before the current scheme expires on 30 June," the statement read.

Since last July, the EU has been operating a system of digital coronavirus certificates. The document is issued to those with full vaccination, a recent negative PCR test, or successful recovery from COVID-19.