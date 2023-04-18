UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Approves Council's Proposal On Visa-Free Travel For Kosovo Nationals

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

European Parliament Approves Council's Proposal on Visa-Free Travel for Kosovo Nationals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The European Parliament has approved the European Council's legislative proposal to grant Kosovo passport holders a limited period of visa-free travel within the bloc, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday.

On March 9, the Council announced that it had tentatively approved a decision that would allow Kosovo passport holders to travel to the EU visa-free for a period of 90 days.

"We start with the report by (Dutch member of parliament) Mr. Thijs Reuten on third countries whose nationals are subject to or exempt from visa requirement: Kosovo.

I have received no proposal to reject the Council's position and no amendments therefore the Council position has been approved and the proposed act has been adopted," Metsola said during the parliament's plenary voting session.

With the exemption now approved by both the Council and the Parliament, Kosovo nationals will be able to travel to the EU without a visa for a period of 90 days starting from January 1, 2024, the latest.

