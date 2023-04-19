European Parliament Approves Establishment of EU Rapid Reaction Force by 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The members of the European parliament approved on Wednesday the establishment of the European Union's Rapid Deployment Capacity (RDC), which should become fully operational by 2025, to respond to geopolitical crises worldwide.

"In a resolution adopted on Wednesday by 444 votes in favour, 96 against and 86 abstentions, MEPs support the proposal to establish the EU Rapid Deployment Capacity (EU RDC)," the parliament said in a statement.

European lawmakers argue that this initiative should boost the EU's ability "to effectively prevent or react to crises and protect" European citizens and values "across the world."

"The RDC should be designed to reflect the new geopolitical context and reach full operational capability by 2025 at the latest, say MEPs," the statement said.

According to the resolution, the RDC will consist of 5,000 military personnel, and necessary funding for its operation will be provided from the EU budget and the increased European Peace Facility, which is currently used for financing arms supplies to Ukraine.

Additionally, the parliament's statement specified that EU member states will be able to use this rapid reaction force "for national duty in the event of an emergency."

In May 2021, 14 EU defense ministers urged the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, to prepare a project for an EU rapid reaction force that will be tasked with dealing with external crises. In March 2022, the proposal was presented in line with the Strategic Compass roadmap.