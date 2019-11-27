European Parliament Approves New European Commission Led by von der Leyen

The European Parliament has approved the new composition of the European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, for a five-year term

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The European Parliament has approved the new composition of the European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, for a five-year term.

"The European Parliament gave its approval to the new European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen.

Now the European Council has to approve the Commission by a qualified majority before it takes office on 1 December," the parliament wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The new European Commission was approved in a 467-157 vote, with 89 abstentions.

The commission will take office on December 1 without a representative of the United Kingdom.