European Parliament Approves New European Commission Led By Von Der Leyen
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:00 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The European Parliament has approved the new composition of the European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, for a five-year term.
"The European Parliament gave its approval to the new European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen.
Now the European Council has to approve the Commission by a qualified majority before it takes office on 1 December," the parliament wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
The new European Commission was approved in a 467-157 vote, with 89 abstentions.
The commission will take office on December 1 without a representative of the United Kingdom.