European Parliament Approves UK Withdrawal Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The European Parliament approved the UK Withdrawal Agreement on Wednesday in a 621-49 vote with 13 abstentions.

"The European Parliament has voted, it has given its consent with an overwhelming majority to the withdrawal agreement and now it is Council tomorrow that has to give its final approval in order to wrap up the necessary formalities so that the UK can withdraw from the EU on midnight on Friday January 31," David Sassoli, the parliament's president, said.

