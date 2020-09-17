European Parliament Backs Tougher Sanctions on Russia Over Situation With Navalny

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for tougher sanctions on Russia over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for tougher sanctions on Russia over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

In the resolution, the parliament "demands that the EU establishes as soon as possible a list of ambitious restrictive measures vis-à-vis Russia and strengthens its existing sanctions against Russia.

"

The parliament remarked that in light of this case, it was reiterating its call on the Eu to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.