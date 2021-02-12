UrduPoint.com
Fri 12th February 2021

European Parliament Calls for Halt to Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant Launch

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The European Parliament voted by a majority on Thursday to urge Belarus to delay the commercial launch of the Astravets nuclear power plant, citing outstanding safety concerns.

The EU's advisory body adopted a non-binding resolution with 642 votes to 29 and 21 abstentions, calling on Brussels to demand a halt to the launch until the plant passed all stress tests.

The resolution says that the European Parliament "deeply regrets the hasty commercial start of the plant in March 2021 and stresses that all ENSREG safety recommendations must be implemented.

It cited the power plant's close proximity to the external EU borders as a point of concern. It lies 30 miles from the Lithuanian capital and in close proximity to Poland, Latvia and Estonia.

It further argued that the facility was a Belarusian-Russian geopolitical project and a "source of possible threat" to the EU in terms of safety, health and environmental protection.

The plant went online in November. It was built by Russia's nuclear authority Rosatom in strict compliance with international standards. The second nuclear reactor is expected to be launched next year.

