European Parliament Calls For Int'l Probe Into Developments In Kazakhstan, EU Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Members of the European Parliament have called for an international investigation into the recent developments in Kazakhstan and sanctions against the country's officials under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, according to a final draft resolution on the human rights situation in the Central Asian nation

"(The EU parliament) Recalls the recently approved EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, which enables the EU to target perpetrators of serious human rights abuses worldwide and, in the case of Kazakhstan, would allow for the targeting of individuals, entities and bodies involved in or associated with widespread and systematic human rights violations; calls on the Council to impose targeted sanctions on high-level Kazakh officials responsible for the serious violations committed during the protests of January 2022," the draft read.

Lawmakers also called on "the EU and international community to immediately initiate a proper international investigation into the crimes committed against the people of Kazakhstan during the two weeks of rallies in Kazakhstan, and among other matters to investigate disappearances, as well as the reports of torture, arbitrary detention and snipers killing or wounding peaceful protesters, among them minors, in Almaty and other towns and cities of Kazakhstan."

The draft resolution is expected to be approved at the parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg later on Thursday. Resolutions of the European Parliament are declarative and non-binding, but EU institutions and European countries take them into account.

