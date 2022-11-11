UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Calls For Setting Up Defense Union To Complement NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022

European Parliament Calls for Setting Up Defense Union to Complement NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The European Parliament believes that it is necessary to create a stable defense union that would complement NATO and help countries like Moldova to enhance their security, the parliament's President, Roberta Metsola, said on Friday.

"We need to boost our security infrastructure. On this, the European Parliament has been very clear: we need to create a stable security and defense union that would complement NATO and that means helping countries like Moldova in order to have that security," Metsola said at a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau.

On October 31, debris from a rocket fell near the Moldovan settlement of Naslavcea on the border with Ukraine. There were claims that the rocket had been shot down by Ukrainian air-defense units, but the Moldovan government blamed the incident on Russia and expelled a Russian diplomat.

Metsola said that the EU authorities were informed about the incident and considered it a warning sign.

