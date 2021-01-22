European Parliament Calls on EU Nations to Recognize Guaido as Interim Leader of Venezuela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling on the European Council and the EU member states to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as an interim leader of the Latin American nation.

The resolution also refuses to recognize the legitimacy of the December parliamentary elections in Venezuela.

"In a resolution adopted on Thursday by 391 votes for, 114 against and 177 abstentions, MEPs state that they do not recognize the legitimacy or legality of the 'fraudulent National Assembly established on 5th January, 2021 on the basis of (...) non-democratic elections'.

MEPs call on the Council and EU member states to unequivocally recognize the constitutional continuation of the 2015 legitimate National Assembly of Venezuela and the legitimate interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido," the European Parliament said in a statement on Thursday.

The recent parliamentary elections in Venezuela, won by the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance that includes the party of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, were boycotted by the opposition bloc of Guaido, who proclaimed himself as the interim leader of the country in early 2019 amid the sharp political crisis.